Build A Bear bringing back popular pay your age promotion

LOST ANGELES -- The cause of massive lines snaking through malls across the country last year is back by popular demand.

Pay your age is back at Build A Bear workshop. But this year, the company has come up with a way to control crowds.

A limited number of tickets, 200,000 nationwide will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16 on the Build A Bear website.

Those tickets can be redeemed June 24 through June 28 for a customized stuffed toy.

Despite only offering a limited number of tickets for the pay your age event, Build A Bear will extend the price special on birthday treat bears all year. Which means anyone who signs up for the company's rewards program can buy that particular bear at discount during their child's birthday month.

Last year the promotion drew thousands out for the one day only event. It was so popular some stores were forced to close due to safety concerns.