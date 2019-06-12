Chiefs sign Schwartz to 1-year extension through 2021 season

Mitchell Schwartz #71, offensive tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs, watched four A-10 jets fly over at Arrowhead Stadium on Veteran's Day, prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Chiefs signed All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension Wednesday that could keep him with the AFC West champions through the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old Schwartz has not missed a snap in his seven-year career, a streak that began with four seasons in Cleveland and has continued the past three seasons in Kansas City.

The streak surpassed 7,000 snaps late last season, when Schwartz was chosen first-team All-Pro.

Schwartz signed a $33 million, five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2016.

The Chiefs wrap up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

