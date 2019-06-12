Customer hits clerk with his car at Independence gas station; police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A bizarre encounter between an employee and customer at Fav Trip gas station in Independence ended with the worker being hit by the car.

The whole thing was captured on surveillance video. See the footage in the video player above.

The employee, Sean Hatfield, who was hit, walked away without a scratch, but he said he's still shocked at what happened.

“I’ve been working at gas stations for 4 years now, so I’m used to weird things. But I’ve never been hit by a car,” Hatfield said.

He said it started as a regular shift at his job. But when one customer purchased a pack of cigars, things started to go downhill.

“When he left, he took off the other way, and I noticed his car hadn’t left yet. So when I looked out, he was behind the dumpster and relieving himself," Hatfield said.

An exchange of words would lead to the suspect getting into his car. But instead of leaving -- he reversed the car.

“It was crazy. I mean, the gentleman backed over him, and Sean was lifted off the ground. Sean was beating on the trunk to get him to stop," Fav Trip cashier Sarah Boyce Naciri said.

Naciri said she watched the whole thing, eventually running to get her gun, and calling the police.

“He is my co-worker, and he is one of my friends, as well. I’m not going to let someone run over my friend, and him not have nothing happen," Naciri said.

Workers said there's a public restroom inside of the store the man could have used.

Days later, Hatfield said the biggest thing hurt is his pride. He said he hopes the driver will be caught and arrested.

“Someone is going to recognize him. Someone is going to call the police and let us know who he is," Hatfield said.

If you think you know the driver of the car, or have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.