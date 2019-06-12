Death investigation underway in Pettis County after 32-year-old man found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN RIDGE, Mo. -- The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is conducting death investigation in Green Ridge, Missouri which is southwest of Sedalia.

Deputies were called to an assault in progress Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, several people were outside including a 32-year-old man, James Andrew Gill, who was unresponsive.

First responders tried to revive Gill, who is from Pilot Grove, but they were unsuccessful.

Authorities are now trying to determine a cause of death.