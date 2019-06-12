Death investigation underway in Pettis County after 32-year-old man found dead

GREEN RIDGE, Mo. -- The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is conducting death investigation in Green Ridge, Missouri which is southwest of Sedalia.
Deputies were called to an assault in progress Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, several people were outside including a 32-year-old man, James Andrew Gill, who was unresponsive.
First responders tried to revive Gill, who is from Pilot Grove, but they were unsuccessful.
Authorities are now trying to determine a cause of death.
