Death investigation underway in Pettis County after 32-year-old man found dead

Posted 9:49 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, June 12, 2019

GREEN RIDGE, Mo. -- The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is conducting death investigation in Green Ridge, Missouri which is southwest of Sedalia.

Deputies were called to an assault in progress Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, several people were outside including a 32-year-old man, James Andrew Gill, who was unresponsive.

First responders tried to revive Gill, who is from Pilot Grove, but they were unsuccessful.

Authorities are now trying to determine a cause of death.

