Driver hit and killed man as he was sitting on a bench at bus stop near 67th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man sitting on a bench at a Kansas City bus stop is dead after a driver jumped the curb, crashed into the bus stop and also struck him.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near 67th and Troost.

Police said the driver was in a dark gray Chevrolet Impala. After the crash, witnesses said the man left the car behind and ran east away from the bus stop.

First responders took the man to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Officials have since towed the car involved in the crash. Police said they will be checking the two security cameras at the bus stop to get a better description of the driver.

If you were in the area or know who the driver was, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.