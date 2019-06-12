Fire levels East Bottoms home while also spreading to neighboring homes forcing one man out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An early morning fire Wednesday leveled a house in the East Bottoms and also spread to neighboring homes.

According to the battalion chief on the scene, the fire started just before 5 a.m. in a boarded up home along North Agnes Avenue, not far from Knuckleheads Saloon.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the vacant home was engulfed in flames, and the fire spread to the home on the left, which was also unoccupied and boarded up.

The fire burned so hot that it melted the siding and power box of the home on the right, which was occupied. The man who lived in that home got out safely.

The home where the fire started is now a pile of ruble.

Bomb and arson investigators have been called the scene because firefighters said the cause looked suspicious.