Independence police looking for man wanted on child molestation charges

Posted 2:28 pm, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, June 12, 2019

Austin R. Sternberg

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are looking for a 26-year-old man wanted on child molestation charges.

Police said Austin R. Sternberg has a Jackson County felony warrant for child molestation of a child less than 12-years-old and attempt child molestation of a child less than 12-years-old.

Sternberg is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has been reported to be in possession of weapons in the past and involved in several assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

