Levasy residents facing long cleanup process as floodwater slowly recedes

LEVASY, Mo. -- The floodwater is slowly starting to recede in Levasy, but the extensive cleanup process will take months to complete.

On Wednesday, the health department hosted a health and safety informational meeting with tips to be aware of before returning home. The meeting was held at Buckner United Methodist Church.

Lynette Morris moved to Levasy more than 20 years ago but was recently forced from her home because of the floods.

"Everyone has helped everyone else, and we have all worked together trying to help hold the water back," she said.

Across town, Buckner United Methodist Church has become a central place for families needing help.

"It is starting to set in more and more that this will not be a quick process," Pastor Linda Wansing said. "It will not be simply going in and wiping the walls off."

The church is also accepting donations, like canned foods, bath products and cleaning supplies.

"I would just like to say, don’t forget these people 4-6 weeks down the road when we are on to another story, another disaster," Wansing said. "These people will still be facing the reality of trying to get back in their homes."