Man dies, woman still fighting for her life after man shoots them outside south KC home

Posted 6:58 am, June 12, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police said a man injured in a shooting Tuesday night in south Kansas City has died, while the woman is still fighting for her life.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near Delmar Drive and E. 118th Terrace, just off Food Lane in south Kansas City.

The man and woman told police there was a disturbance in front of the house that erupted into gunfire and a man shot them both.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time, nor have they released a description of the shooter.

A small child was inside the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured and is now with family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

