× Man killed in Bates County plane crash identified

BUTLER, Mo. — A man killed in a plane crash earlier this week in Bates County, Missouri has now been identified.

The FAA said the Cessna C425 aircraft, piloted by 80-year-old John N. McConnell, of Vero Beach, Florida and Kansas City, crashed into a grain silo just over a mile northeast of Butler Memorial Airport.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX4 McConnell was the only occupant on board the plane was killed in the crash.

The Cessna C425 flew from Vero Beach, Florida and initially was headed to New Century Executive Airport in Johnson County, Kansas, but en route, McConnell decided to attempt landing at the Butler Memorial Airport and didn’t quite make it.

The plane was registered to Santa Fe Investments.

The FAA and NTSB are jointly investigating the crash, trying to determine what may have caused the plane to go down.

38.258635 -94.330506