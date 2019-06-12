Man with felony warrant for incest and statutory rape wanted by Oak Grove police

Posted 4:45 pm, June 12, 2019,

OAK GROVE, Mo. — An Oak Grove man is wanted by police for multiple warrants including incest and statutory rape.

Oak Grove police said 40-year-old John L. Phelps has a Jackson County felony warrant for two counts of incest, first degree sodomy and statutory rape.

Phelps also has a warrant for his non-compliant sex offender status from a previous incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Grove PD at (816) 690-3773, or send us a private message.

