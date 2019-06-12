Off-duty officer and nurse help resuscitate 3-year-old after nearly drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A day at the pool turned into a frightening one for a family in Lee's Summit.

A 3-year-old girl nearly drowned in a neighborhood pool.

This story could've been a tragic one. But thanks to some quick thinking from the girl's aunt, an off-duty police officer and a nurse, there's a happy ending.

Rain Tree Lake Pool in Lee's Summit is uneventful now. But on Saturday, there was pure chaos.

The girl's great-aunt tells FOX4 she grabbed her from the pool.

"I was a nervous wreck. My adrenaline was pumping, my hands were shaking. But there's no time to think, you just have to jump into action," Southland Regional Care nurse Zandra Gottman said.

That's when an off-duty Independence police officer and a nurse came to the rescue.

Chad Cox said the little girl was blue from head to toe, had no pulse and wasn't breathing. But he and Gottman never gave up hope.

"lt's in me. I think it's in all of us police offers, firefighters, paramedics. It's just where we're at, we're ready to do our job," Cox said.

After four minutes of performing CPR, the girl began to spit up water. She eventually threw up the rest, as Cox rushed her to the ambulance, who had just arrived.

Gottman believes this was all divine timing.

"Obviously there was a bigger presence that day at the pool that put Chad and I there and helped save that little girl's life," Gottman said.

The girl's family is still shaken up by her nearly drowning. But said they're very thankful for everyone who helped that day at the pool.