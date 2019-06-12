Royals agree to deal with top pick Bobby Witt Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced it came to terms on a deal with Bobby Witt Jr., on Wednesday. The potential five-tool prospect was the second pick overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, the team’s highest draft pick since Eric Hosmer went third in 2008.

The Royals are introducing Witt Jr., at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, FOX4 will have full coverage of the event. The Royals didn’t announce the terms of the deal, but MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports it’s a full slot deal, which is worth $7,789,900.

Per source, Bobby Witt Jr. got the full slot, minus $2500 contingent bonus that the Royals will retain him in 15 days (which they will). Then he’ll get the other $2500. Just an accounting thing all teams do. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) June 12, 2019

Witt Jr., is the son of former MLB pitcher Bobby Witt, who pitched for seven MLB teams during his 16-year career. Witt was third-overall pick in the 1985 draft, making them the highest drafted father-son duo in MLB history.

Witt Jr., just locked up a state championship in Texas with Colleyville Heritage High School, the first in Panthers history. He hit .500 as a senior in high school with 15 home runs, and was named the Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year. Sports Illustrated says he may be the best shortstop prospect since Alex Rodriguez broke into the game in 1993.