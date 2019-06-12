Virginia school buys food truck to provide lunches for students over summer

ROANOKE, Va. — A school district in Virginia wants to make sure students get their school lunches during the summer.

“Food trucks are popular right, they’re popular in bigger cities, well we’re trying to bring that popularity to school nutrition as well,” Phillip Gardner said, director of child nutrition.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, students can get their lunch including chocolate milk from the DPS Food Truck. For kids under 18, it’s free.

“It’s just the right thing to do I mean its just really a neat, innovative, agile way of meeting a need,” Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones said.

During the school year, Danville Public Schools serves around 5,000 lunches daily. That need doesn’t change when the weather gets warm.

“So I challenged our guys and gals, lets feed more kids this summer, and this addition right here, this will help it out,” Gardner said.

And that’s why Gardner knew this purchase had to happen.

In the first week alone, it served nearly 600 meals.

“The possibilities are endless, so if we can double that, triple it, that would be awesome and its about feeding our students at the end of the day,” Gardner said.

The district paid $42,000 for the truck.

Officials say the money was well spent -because the vehicle can be used for other purposes when it’s not serving food.