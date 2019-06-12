With baby girl born, St. Luke’s East celebrates 20,000 babies delivered at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- St. Luke's East Hospital has reached an impressive goal more than a decade in the making.

On Wednesday, the entire hospital took time to celebrate 20,000 babies born.

The lucky little one that helped them hit the mark was a sweet baby girl named Nevaeh. In a special swaddler, she was dressed for the special occasion.

Nevaeh was the 20,000th baby born at St. Luke's East since the hospital started delivering them in 2006. The entire hospital threw Nevaeh and her family a massive party to celebrate on Wednesday.

Doctors and nurses said they didn't expect to reach the 20,000th birth as quickly as they did.

"I think that that number in such a short period of time is a reflection on the services we provide," said Dr. Ingenue Cobbinah, an OB/GYN at St. Luke's East.

Cobbinah said he's delivered thousands of babies in the 12-plus years he's been at the hospital.

"It's probably going to be close to about 5,000," he said. "Every day I fell like I get to deliver a miracle."

Meanwhile, Nevaeh is spending time cuddling with her mom and meeting big brother Able.

"She comes into this world strong," mom Tricia Chastain said. "She's only a day old, and she's already going to be on TV, so I think it's pretty cool."

Chastain said the family plans to make sure Nevaeh knows just how big of a deal she is as she gets older.