3-ingredient skinny caramel coffee ice pops from Intentionally Eat

Ingredients: 6 dates, pitted and soaked

1 cup brewed coffee

1 cup almond milk

Instructions: Soak dates in hot water for 15 minutes.

Remove dates from water and remove pits, if necessary.

Pulse dates in a high speed blender or food processor adding a small amount of hot water to create a paste.

Add brewed coffee and almond milk. Pulse for a couple of seconds, just long enough to blend, but not long enough to break down the dates.

Pour into molds and freeze until solid. Enjoy!

