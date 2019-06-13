3-ingredient skinny caramel coffee ice pops from Intentionally Eat

Ingredients:
- 6 dates, pitted and soaked
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1 cup almond milk
Instructions:
-
Soak dates in hot water for 15 minutes.
-
Remove dates from water and remove pits, if necessary.
-
Pulse dates in a high speed blender or food processor adding a small amount of hot water to create a paste.
-
Add brewed coffee and almond milk. Pulse for a couple of seconds, just long enough to blend, but not long enough to break down the dates.
-
Pour into molds and freeze until solid. Enjoy!
