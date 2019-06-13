Chopped deviled eggs and toast recipe from Cooper’s Hawk Winery
Chopped deviled eggs & toast
Ingredients:
- Parmesan Spread (yields 1 cup)
- 1/3 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
- 1 tsp EVOO
- ½ tsp Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
- 1/8 tsp Garlic, Chopped
- 2 tbsp Green Onion, Sliced
- 2 tsp Parsley, Chopped Fine
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- ½ cup Freshly Grated Parmesan (use a microplane)
- 4 slices Sourdough Bread (sliced approximately ½” in thickness)
- Chopped Deviled Eggs
- 4 each Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped
- ¼ cup Giardiniera, drained
- ¼ cup Calabrian Chili Aioli
- 1 tsp Parsley, Chopped Fine
- 5 pieces Oven Roasted Grape Tomato Halves
- 1 tsp Radish, Fine Julienne
- 3 pieces Roasted Red Pepper, Julienne
- ½ slice Applewood Smoked Bacon
- ¼ Avocado
- 1/8 tsp Maldon Sea Salt
- 1 tsp Green Onion, Sliced
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients for the parmesan spread, except the parmesan, in a mixing bowl. Mix with a whisk until combined. Finish by folding in the grated parmesan.
- Slice the sourdough bread and spread approximately 1 ½ tablespoons of parmesan spread covering one side of the bread. Arrange slices on a baking pan or cookie sheet and bake in a 400-degree oven for approximately 5-7 minutes until golden brown and bubbling.
- When ready, remove the Parmesan Toast from the oven. It should be golden brown on the top and nicely toasted on the bottom. Transfer to a cutting board and slice on a bias; set aside
- While the Parmesan Toast is heating, combine the eggs, giardiniera, Calabrian chili aioli, and parsley into a mixing bowl and mix well with a spatula.
- Nicely mound the egg salad mixture on the plate and garnish with the roasted tomatoes, radish and roasted red peppers.
- Cut the bacon and avocado into ½” pieces and arrange on top of the garnished salad. Sprinkle the Maldon salt on the pieces of avocado.
- Finish with the green onion.
- Serve with the parmesan toast and enjoy with a glass (or two) of Cooper’s Hawk Unoaked Chardonnay
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.