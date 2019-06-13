× Chopped deviled eggs and toast recipe from Cooper’s Hawk Winery

Chopped deviled eggs & toast

Ingredients:

Parmesan Spread (yields 1 cup) 1/3 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise 1 tsp EVOO ½ tsp Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1/8 tsp Garlic, Chopped 2 tbsp Green Onion, Sliced 2 tsp Parsley, Chopped Fine 1 pinch Black Pepper ½ cup Freshly Grated Parmesan (use a microplane)

4 slices Sourdough Bread (sliced approximately ½” in thickness)

Chopped Deviled Eggs 4 each Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped ¼ cup Giardiniera, drained ¼ cup Calabrian Chili Aioli 1 tsp Parsley, Chopped Fine 5 pieces Oven Roasted Grape Tomato Halves 1 tsp Radish, Fine Julienne 3 pieces Roasted Red Pepper, Julienne ½ slice Applewood Smoked Bacon ¼ Avocado 1/8 tsp Maldon Sea Salt 1 tsp Green Onion, Sliced



Directions:

Combine all the ingredients for the parmesan spread, except the parmesan, in a mixing bowl. Mix with a whisk until combined. Finish by folding in the grated parmesan. Slice the sourdough bread and spread approximately 1 ½ tablespoons of parmesan spread covering one side of the bread. Arrange slices on a baking pan or cookie sheet and bake in a 400-degree oven for approximately 5-7 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. When ready, remove the Parmesan Toast from the oven. It should be golden brown on the top and nicely toasted on the bottom. Transfer to a cutting board and slice on a bias; set aside While the Parmesan Toast is heating, combine the eggs, giardiniera, Calabrian chili aioli, and parsley into a mixing bowl and mix well with a spatula. Nicely mound the egg salad mixture on the plate and garnish with the roasted tomatoes, radish and roasted red peppers. Cut the bacon and avocado into ½” pieces and arrange on top of the garnished salad. Sprinkle the Maldon salt on the pieces of avocado. Finish with the green onion. Serve with the parmesan toast and enjoy with a glass (or two) of Cooper’s Hawk Unoaked Chardonnay

