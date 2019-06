× Four people taken to hospital after chemicals leak from battery on dolly lift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a situation involving leaked chemicals.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the River Market.

HazMat crews responded to the scene.

KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said the chemicals were from a leaking battery on dolly lift.

The four people who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.