Kansas City police identify motorcyclist killed in Midtown crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash last week in Midtown.

Police say Tyler Sears, 28, of Plattsburg, was driving his motorcycle in the area of Terrace Street and W 39th Street on June 6 when he crashed into a black Nissan.

According to investigators, the driver of the Nissan was stopped at a stop sign and went to pull out onto W 39th Street when the crash happened.

Sears was driving at a high rate of speed and was ejected from the bike before landing on the pavement.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died just after midnight June 7.

The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.