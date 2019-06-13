KCPD identity man killed in hit-and-run at KC bus stop and also release photo of suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thursday morning the Kansas City Police Department released the identity of the man killed in a hit-and-run at a Kansas City bus stop earlier this week. They also released the name and a photo of the man they have listed as the suspect.

Police said they are looking for 30-year-old Nicholas S. Hammond in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

Mark D. Hovey, a 59-year-old man from Kansas City, was sitting on a bench at the bus stop near 67th and Troost around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when a driver jumped the curb, crashed into the bus stop and also struck him. Hovey died from his injuries.

After the crash, witnesses said the driver left the car behind and ran east away from the bus stop.

If you know where Hammond is, please call Detective Richardson with the traffic investigation section at (816) 482-8192 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.