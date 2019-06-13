New signs go up on 69 Highway honoring Johnson County deputy killed during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- New signs went up along portions of 69 Highway in southern Johnson County, memorializing Master Deputy Brandon Collins.

The Johnson County Sheriff's deputy died nearly three years ago during a routine traffic stop along the highway.

Nearly a year ago, former Gov. Jeff Colyer signed the bill naming portions of the highway after fallen officers, including Collins.

"He was a hard worker and a great family man," said Lt. Paul Nonnast, who first met Collins more than 20 years ago. "He was happily married and a father of two young girls and we miss him every day... every day."

The two signs are placed near 167th and 215th streets along 69 Highway.

"It is odd seeing his name up there because it is so easy to think that he is still with us. But I'm glad his name is up there so that everyone can remember him and see it as they drive by," Nonnast said.

He said he's grateful for the many people who helped make this public memorial possible.

"Everybody who works at the sheriff's office lost a brother that day and a really good friend. We will never forget that and we appreciate the community remembering that as well," Nonnast said.