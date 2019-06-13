One man in critical condition after double shooting at 78th and State in KCK

Posted 8:31 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42PM, June 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night that’s left one man in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 78th and State Avenue in a parking lot near a Planet Sub and Burger King.

Police on scene said two men were shot. One suffered minor injuries and left the scene. He later showed up at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. The other man is in critical but stable condition.

Police said they found a gun at the scene, but are still investigating. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

