Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday

June 13, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday’s Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.

The Blues took to Twitter Thursday to announce celebration plans. A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.

Fans attending the celebration may want to bring an umbrella. Rain is in the forecast.

“The wait is over — the St. Louis Blues have brought the Stanley Cup home to the great State of Missouri. This is a well-deserved victory for a team that has inspired the people of St. Louis and Missouri throughout a hard-fought season. The Blues have made us all proud. Congratulations to the Stanley Cup Champions — St. Louis Blues,” Governor Parson said.

Parson ordered the capitol be lighted in blue Thursday night in honor of the Stanley Cup Victory.

