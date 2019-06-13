× Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday

ST. LOUIS — A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday’s Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.

The Blues took to Twitter Thursday to announce celebration plans. A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.

Fans attending the celebration may want to bring an umbrella. Rain is in the forecast.

“The wait is over — the St. Louis Blues have brought the Stanley Cup home to the great State of Missouri. This is a well-deserved victory for a team that has inspired the people of St. Louis and Missouri throughout a hard-fought season. The Blues have made us all proud. Congratulations to the Stanley Cup Champions — St. Louis Blues,” Governor Parson said.

Parson ordered the capitol be lighted in blue Thursday night in honor of the Stanley Cup Victory.