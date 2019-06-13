× Police searching for missing 86-year-old Olathe woman

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 86-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

June Luedke was last seen near 151st Street and Interstate 35, driving a 2004 tan Toyota Avalon with the Kansas license plate QDW104.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 145 pounds with short, white hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a polo t-shirt, blue jeans and gold-frame glasses.

Police said Luedke has a medication that she is prescribed to take each morning and night.

Anyone who sees the 86-year-old is asked to call 911 or Olathe police at 913-971-6950.