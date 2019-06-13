Some Jackson County residents upset after seeing big hikes in property tax assessments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of folks around Jackson County are not happy after receiving this year's property tax assessments.

"This is definitely the biggest hike, extremely. It was sticker shock for me when I open my tax appraisal," Waldo resident Julie McLarney said.

McLarney said her Waldo property was appraised at just over $140,000 a year ago. Now, it's valued at over $250,000.

"Everybody’s reaction is pretty much the same. A majority of the people’s are extremely high or have increased by an outrageous amount," she said.

McLarney has owned this property for 15 years and said she's never seen the value spike this high.

"You don’t know it’s coming. That’s the problem. So I think the appeals process should justify really where the market value is. Hopefully they’ll re-evaluate and adjust people’s taxes accordingly," McLarney said.

The re-evaluation process has Raytown resident Anthony Jerabek upset. He said the county is making the process harder than it needs to be.

"It was 20 minutes to get to talk to a person. If they’re not going to handle this over the phone, why is there an entire county staff in the office wasting their time handling phone calls. It’s frustrating," he said.

Jerabek is frustrated but has hope that the county will get this sorted out.

If you feel there's a mistake in your assessment, you can file an appeal. You have until June 24 to request the county review your assessment.

FOX4 reached out to the Jackson County Assessors Office and they said it will reply to every appeal by July 8.

