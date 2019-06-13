× Statewide Silver Alert canceled after missing 79-year-old Missouri man found dead

ROCKVILLE, Mo. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled Thursday night after a missing 79-year-old man was found dead.

Phillip Bartz, of Rockville, Missouri, had been missing for more than a week. He was last seen on June 2.

Officials in St. Clair County said he was reported to have dementia and depression.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 79-year-old was found dead, but the agency did not release any additional information.