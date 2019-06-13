Statewide Silver Alert canceled after missing 79-year-old Missouri man found dead

Posted 10:33 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, June 13, 2019

ROCKVILLE, Mo. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled Thursday night after a missing 79-year-old man was found dead.

Phillip Bartz, of Rockville, Missouri, had been missing for more than a week. He was last seen on June 2.

Officials in St. Clair County said he was reported to have dementia and depression.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 79-year-old was found dead, but the agency did not release any additional information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.