Truman Library and Museum to close for nearly a year for massive renovation

Posted 1:46 pm, June 13, 2019

Independence, Missouri, USA - August 14, 2016: Panoramic view of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum will close for about a year starting at the end of next month to undergo a $22 million renovation and expansion.

The Independence, Missouri, museum announced in a news release that the museum’s last day open to the public will be July 22. The project will include a new entrance and lobby, a larger store and expanded exhibition galleries.

Besides the renovation, another $3 million is being raised for education, public programs and the library’s endowment.

The museum’s fundraising arm, the Truman Library Institute, has already raised $23 million for the project. The upgrade coincides with the upcoming 75th anniversary of the start of Truman’s presidency, which began in 1945.

