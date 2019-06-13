USDA moving two agencies and hundreds of jobs to Kansas City region

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture announced on June 13 that it will be moving both the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to the Kansas City Region.

Combined, 547 jobs will be transferred from the agencies’ current location in Washington D.C. to the Kansas City area, according to a press release from the USDA.

Officials at the department said the move is due to a high turnover rate and heavy overhead costs at the current location. The announcement states Kansas City was the optimal region for the transfer due to its lower cost of living, proximity to USDA stakeholders and lower employment costs.

“Following a rigorous site selection process, the Kansas City Region provides a win win – maximizing our mission function by putting taxpayer savings into programmatic outputs and providing affordability, easy commutes, and extraordinary living for our employees,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in the statement

USDA conducted a Cost Benefit Analysis and conservative estimates show a savings of nearly $300 million nominally over a 15-year lease term on employment costs and rent.

None of the current employees will be fired, according to the statement. However, most of them will have to relocate from Washington D.C. if they want to keep their jobs.

The announcement did not specify where the new sites in Kansas City would be located.