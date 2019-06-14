16-year-old girl drowned while swimming in northwest Missouri river

Posted 10:23 am, June 14, 2019, by

NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Nodawy County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 16-year-old girl drowned Thursday while swimming in the 102 River in Barnard, Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified her in a drowning report as Lindsey Allee.

Sheriff Randy Strong said around 1:54 p.m., a teenage boy called 911 to report the teen girl he was swimming with went under the water and never resurfaced.

Divers recovered the teen's body at 4:21 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Strong said investigators determined her death was an accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the girl who are suffering with this tragic loss," Sheriff Strong said.

