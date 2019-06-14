× Amtrak to resume Missouri River Runner regular service after nearly 3 months of flooding disruptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri River Runner will resume full, regular scheduling on June 15 after nearly three months of irregular and suspended services, according to the route’s Facebook page.

The route’s regular services from Kansas City to St. Louis include two trips each day, one at 8:15 a.m. and one at 4 p.m., a booking agent with Amtrak confirmed.

The announcement comes just two days after Amtrak announced it would resume morning routes.

The trips were first delayed on March 17 due to congestion on the track. Freight trains were being rerouted onto the lines Amtrak uses because of flooding in other parts of the state.

Since then, the Missouri River Runner has been in a constant state of delays and suspended services as flood waters have continued to rise across the state.

The trips are expected to take 5 hours and 40 minutes, according to the River Runner’s schedule.