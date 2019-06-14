× Body of 16-year-old girl found at the bottom of rural Missouri river

BARNARD, Mo. — Emergency divers uncovered the body of a 16-year-old girl at the bottom of a river in rural Nodaway County on June 13, according to a Facebook post by the county sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call at 1:54 p.m. The caller, a teenage boy, told the operator his swimming partner had gone underwater in the One Hundred and Two River near Barnard and not resurfaced.

Responders began searching the water. The dive team entered the river at 4:12 p.m., finding the body shortly after in a deep section of the river. She was pronounced dead after being brought to shore.

An investigation conducted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office determined the death was an accident.

Barnard is a town 30 miles north of St. Joseph. The girl was from Maryville, 15 miles north of Barnard.