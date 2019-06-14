× Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Sportsman of the Year at KC Sports Banquet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the award winners Thursday night at the annual KC Sports Banquet put on by the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Mahomes won the Kansas City Marriott Downtown Sportsman of the Year.

The 2018 NFL MVP recently launched the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of children. He said he was honored to win the award.

“It’s been awesome. The city of Kansas City, getting engulfed in the culture, getting engulfed in what it means to be a person from Kansas City, has been amazing,” Mahomes said. “And now to accept this award on behalf of the Chiefs is awesome. Hopefully, I’m here for a long long time.”

He also added he’s happy to help KC grow with the NFL Draft among the big events coming to the city.

“When you have the people that are driven, that are motivated, that back up all of us, you know the future is going to be bright,” he said.

Other winners included Ben McCollum of the 2019 NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, who was named the Burns & McDonnell Coach of the Year, and Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris of Stanford University, who were named Spire Sportswomen of the Year.

“It’s very humbling,” McCollum said. “With any coach of the year award, it’s a team, a group, a university award. I’m just the beneficiary, but very humbling. We do a lot in Kansas City in regards to recruiting and in regards to a lot of kids and our players, so it’s a joy to be down here and get this award. Our team was the goofiest team that I’ve ever coached, and they just had fun. So it almost helped us not feel that pressure because they were always in a good mood. So they could always lock in but they never took themselves to seriously.”

Fitzmorris, a St. James Academy alum, was happy to win an award back in her hometown after becoming a two-time NCAA volleyball champion with the Cardinals.

“I’m so excited to be from Kansas City and to see the growth of volleyball in this region, so I’m really happy to go for this award,” she said. “What I took from St. James school has taken me to Stanford, and I’ve grown so much being at Stanford. I’m really proud of this city and my family. It’s a very caring community.”

She also mentioned she had played with her teammate, Gray, for 8 years and was happy to accept the award with her.

The Children’s Mercy Community Champion was Paige Parker, who won 2 national championships with the Oklahoma Sooners softball team. She’s currently an assistant softball coach at William Jewell College.

The Southwest Airlines Executive of the Year was Chris Browne, the vice president and general manager of the Kansas City T-Bones, who won the 2018 American Association Championship.