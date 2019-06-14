Kansas City Chiefs release 2019 Training Camp schedule in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — By next month, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking the field for training camp!

The Chiefs have released the schedule for this summer’s training camp in St. Joseph, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players get ready for the season.

The first practice open to the public will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Missouri Western State University’s Mosaic Training Fields.

There’s a $5 admission fee to get in that first day, and also on Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, Aug. 3. Otherwise, practices are free to attend. But Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee every day.

If you want to get an autograph from your favorite player, team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 27, July 28, Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Every other day of training camp, certain players will be signing autographs, but not all of them.

This is the 10th summer the Chiefs have held training camp in St. Joseph.

To celebrate, at 6 p.m. July 26, the Chiefs will be holding a Red Rally in downtown St. Joseph with emcee Mitch Holthus and KC Wolf. The Sounds of Summer concert series will take place afterward.

Training camp technically starts July 23, but practices from July 23-26 are closed to the public.

During camp, the Chiefs have their first preseason game on Aug. 10 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. After three more preseason games, they’ll kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See the full public training camp schedule below:

Saturday, July 27 — Practice — 3:30 p.m.

First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, July 28 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day – $5 Admission for non-STMs

Monday, July 29 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Tuesday, July 30 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, July 31 — Practice — 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Thursday, Aug. 1 — No Practice

Friday, Aug. 2 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Chiefs Alumni Day, Gatorade Junior Camp

*Team Autograph Session

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, Aug. 4 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

*Team Autograph Session

Monday, Aug. 5 — Practice — 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Tuesday, Aug. 6 — No Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Thursday, Aug. 8 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Friday, Aug. 9 — No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Preseason Game No. 1 — Chiefs vs. Bengals – 7:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 11 — No Practice

Monday, Aug. 12 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 15 — Practice — 8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day, Final Camp Practice

Important note: If practice is moved inside because of poor weather conditions, it will also be closed to the public.

