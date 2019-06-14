Kansas City police searching for murder suspect in Tuesday double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a man charged with murder in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Police say Germon Deangelo Stevens, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stevens is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action in the Tuesday killing of Michael Lorthridge in south Kansas City.

Police were called to the 7800 block of 118th Terrace on a reported shooting. When they arrived, the discovered a man and a woman shot.

The female victim stated that her boyfriend, Germon Stevens, came to the house and began arguing with her brother, Michael Lorthridge.

The victim said that on June 12, Stevens had been drinking and assaulted her after an argument. She said she did not call police because Stevens was grieving the death of a relative.

The next day, Lorthridge confronted Stevens about assaulting his sister. This allegedly lead to Stevens arriving at the home and shooting both people before fleeing the scene.

Before the victim died, he was able to call a witness and identify Stevens as the shooter. The female victim also told detectives that Stevens was the person who shot them.

Police say Stevens left the scene in a grey or silver Cadillac with the Missouri tag number TA9-U9H. The car was found a short distance away from the crime scene. It had been wrecked and abandoned. Shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

WANTED: Germon D. Stevens, 44, for the murder of Michael Lothridge & shooting of Lothridge's sister on Tues. in 7800 blk of 118th Terr. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you know where he is or 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LvcvqimLLo — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) June 14, 2019