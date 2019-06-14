Meet Gloria, she was just born at the Clydesdale ranch in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Just after the Blues won the Stanley Cup Wednesday night, Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville welcomed a new Clydesdale.

In honor of the historic win, workers at the ranch named the foal Gloria. Gloria is her mother’s first foal.

In addition to being a state-of-the-art breeding facility, the mid-Missouri ranch is where all Budweiser Clydesdales now train.

While training sessions are  not available for the public to watch, you may just find yourself lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a training session if you take a daily or VIP tour.  Tours cost $15 per person. If you’re interested in a VIP tour, that costs $500 and can accommodate up to 15 guests.

