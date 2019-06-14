× Trenton police officer shot in Daviess County while transporting prisoner

WINSTON, Mo. — Officials are investigating after a Trenton police officer was shot Friday in Daviess County while transporting a prisoner.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. as the officer was taking the prisoner to St. Joseph.

The highway patrol said there was a struggle between the officer and prisoner inside the vehicle, and the officer was shot in the abdomen. Officials did not release the severity of the officer’s injuries.

The suspect is in custody, and several law enforcement agencies are still investigating.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Winston, Missouri, on 69 Highway.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more information. We will update this story as more details are confirmed.