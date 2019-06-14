Olathe NW grad, Sacramento Kings’ Cauley-Stein comes home for youth basketball camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Willie Cauley-Stein, a former Olathe Northwest standout and current Sacramento King, was back in town this week to host a two-day basketball camp for around 30 metro middle- and high-schoolers.

He said he was happy to give back to those in the area.

“To do it with time and with people back home, it’s been a blessing. It’s cool to kind of walk around and get a good feel of the area. Even going back to Smoothie King is good, so it’s kind of a cool deal.”

He said the development of kids and camps like the one he hosted are an opportunity he wishes he didn’t pass up as a kid.

“It’s all a mind set. It’s all a mind set and dedication. That’s how much time you have to put into your craft. You have to make a lot of sacrifices when you’re younger for your development,” he said. “I think I wasted a lot of my youth on just being a kid, and if you already know you want to be a pro athlete, you must start when you’re young.”

Cauley-Stein’s emphasis to the campers was professionalism, to show up on time and to have a routine and stick to it.

As for his time in Sacramento, Cauley-Stein is hoping to stay with the Kings for a while.

“I feel like I was with the start of a young wave there, a product of the first movement. I love the direction that they’re going in. Us going just below .500 was something, and our fans were crazy,” he said. “They were passionate and confident, and that just fed into us. Even though we didn’t go to the playoffs, people were always in love with the team. Building on that, we’re about to go to the playoffs real soon, and I want to be a part of that. That’s been my home for the last few years, so I’m not trying to move.”

