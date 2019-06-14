“Toy Story 4”-themed RV is visiting 20 cities–Kansas City is on the list

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Calling all “Toy Story” fans!

A “Toy Story 4”-themed RV is going on a 20-city tour, and it’s stopping in Leawood, Kansas Sunday, June 23.

The RV will be at AMC Town Center 20, 11701 Nall Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Two film ambassadors will be on hand to share details about fan-favorite characters—Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep—as well as new characters coming to the big screen—Forky, Bunny, Ducky and Duke Caboom, among others—learn more about this all-new adventure,” the news release said.

Fans who visit the RV will have opportunities to take photos, a chance to win film-themed prizes and play carnival games.

In addition to Leawood, the RV will stop in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and Denver.

“Toy Story 4” opens in theaters Friday, June 21.