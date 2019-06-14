× Trenton officer in critical condition after being shot while transporting prisoner

WINSTON, Mo. — A Trenton police officer who was shot while transporting a prisoner in Daviess County is in critical condition, officials say.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. as the officer was taking the prisoner to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Jamey A. Griffin. He suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Sgt. Jake Angle said the Griffin was restrained but was able to initiate a struggle over the female officer’s gun inside the vehicle.

The Trenton officer was shot in the abdomen. She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Winston, Missouri, on 69 Highway. The officer’s vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of a Pit Stop gas station in Winston.

Several law enforcement agencies are still investigating.

Griffin was facing city charges for assault currently. He’s due in court Tuesday in Grundy County. He has several prior pleas and convictions, including driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault and drug possession.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more information. We will update this story as more details are confirmed.

Previous coverage:

