1 woman killed, 1 injured in single vehicle crash at 40th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Kansas City officers responded to the crash at 40th and Cleveland at 4:41 a.m. Police said the driver of a red Volkswagen Atlas had crashed into a tree.

A witness on scene told police he drove up on the crash shortly after it happened and saw the vehicle was on fire. He said that he pulled the two women in the vehicle out.

The 25-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat was conscious and taken to an area hospital with multiple broken bones. She was listed as being in stable condition.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Kiaira D. Minor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that impairment as well as speed contributed to the crash.