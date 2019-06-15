2 killed, 2 injured in Miami County crash

PAOLA, Kan. — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. near 287th Street and Lake Miola Drive, just west of Hwy 169.

The 18-year-old driver of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR with three passengers inside was traveling west on 287th Street when they left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.

The driver and one passenger were taken to an areal hospital in critical condition.

Two other passengers identified as 22-year-old Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace, of Greeley, Kansas and 17-year-old Jocelyn Razo, of Paola, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.