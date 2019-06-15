2 killed, 2 injured in Miami County crash

PAOLA, Kan. — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. near 287th Street and Lake Miola Drive, just west of Hwy 169.

The 18-year-old driver of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR with three passengers inside was traveling west on 287th Street when they left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.

The driver and one passenger were taken to an areal hospital in critical condition.

Two other passengers identified as 22-year-old Brandon Guilfoyle-Pace, of Greeley, Kansas and 17-year-old Jocelyn Razo, of Paola, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 38.606796 by -94.845191.

