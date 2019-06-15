5 people from Kansas City injured after boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. – Five people from Kansas City, Missouri including a 6-year-old girl were injured after a boat explosion Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boat had just finished being filled with fuel at the Millstone Marina gas dock, when the driver started the boat. An explosion then happened due to lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure, according to a the highway patrol. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

The 71-year-old driver, along with three other passengers were taken by ambulance to an Osage Beach, Missouri hospital with moderate injuries.

One passenger, a 42-year-old man, was was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri with serious injuries.

The highway patrol said the boat, a 1993 Chris Craft vessel, was totaled in the explosion.