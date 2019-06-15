× Early morning Westport shooting leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Off-duty KCPD officers responded to an early morning shooting in Westport Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

According to police, shortly after 3 a.m. off-duty officers were advised someone had been shot near the parking garage at 4050 Mill Street. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, a 29-year-old black male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The responding officers administered life-saving measures while EMS units were sent to the area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

The vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting was stopped in Kansas City, Kansas after a pursuit.