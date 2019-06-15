Man charged in shooting of Trenton police officer

WINSTON, Mo. — Multiple charges have now been filed against a man who shot a Trenton police officer.

The Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Jamey Aaron Griffin with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Friday as the officer was transporting Griffin to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation.

The 35-year-old suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Sgt. Jake Angle said Griffin was restrained but was able to initiate a struggle over the female officer’s gun inside the vehicle.

The Trenton officer was shot in the abdomen. She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The highway patrol reports Saturday afternoon that she remains in critical but stable condition.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Winston, Missouri, on 69 Highway. The officer’s vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of a Pit Stop gas station in Winston.

Griffin was facing city charges for assault currently. He’s due in court Tuesday in Grundy County. He has several prior pleas and convictions, including driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault and drug possession.

Several law enforcement agencies are still investigating.

