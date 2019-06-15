Man sentenced to nearly 18 years for Topeka shooting death

Posted 10:22 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, June 15, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for the July shooting death of another man.

The Capital-Journal reports that 33-year-old Tony Lee Foster was sentenced Friday. A Shawnee County jury found him guilty in March of second-degree murder and a weapons count in the July 9 fatal shooting of 36-year-old David Payne, of Topeka.

Officers responding to report of a shooting at a home in the northern part of the city found Payne with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

