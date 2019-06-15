Police asking for help in locating missing Kansas man last seen in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing Kansas man who has not been seen since early Friday morning.

Paola police said 45-year-old Eric Marr was last seen at Novation IQ, his place of employment. Marr left work due to feeling ill around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said financial information after that time show transactions in Independence, Lee’s Summit and Linwood, Missouri.

Marr is described as standing 6’2″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he drives a red 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Kansas license of 631HKZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Kevin Colwell at 913-259-3640.