Small Missouri community rallying behind Trenton officer recovering from shooting

TRENTON, Mo. — A 24-year-old officer and mother is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the stomach Friday afternoon.

Jasmine Diab works for the Trenton Police Department. It’s about an hour and a half northeast of Kansas City. That’s where FOX4 spoke with some of Jasmine Diab’s friends Saturday.

Diab’s friends say she is recovering but has a long way to go. Doctors performed an emergency surgery Friday night and she’s set to have another one Saturday.

Diab is new to the Trenton Police Department. She was sworn in as an officer in June 2017. However, the young officer seems to have a huge impact on everyone she meets. Both the small community of Trenton and her hometown of Moberly, Missouri rallying behind her.

“As tragic as this is, that has happened, God can make something good come from it and I feel like with what has happened to Jasmine, it has brought everyone close together,” said friend Mary Delile. “Not just our community but surrounding communities, strangers, people that have heard about it but don’t really know her, like wanting to help, it’s brought a lot of people together.”

Diab’s friends have created a Facebook support page called “Helping Jasmine Diab.” They’ve also created and are selling t-shirts. Part of the proceeds will go to Diab, who has a young daughter. Click here to go to the page.

“My daughter just absolutely gravitated towards her and has been best friends ever since,” Kara Wilson said. “Every police car we see, she wants to know if it’s police officer Jasmine.”

A close friend of Diab, Kendra Lickteig said she spoke with her Saturday morning.

“She cannot talk but she can nod and smile. We have people taking care of her animal, mowing her yard, people are preparing frozen meals for when she comes home,” Lickteig said.

As of Saturday, Diab is reported to still be in critical but stable condition.

The suspect who shot Diab, Jamey Griffin, has been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

