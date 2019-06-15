× Woman shot, killed in overnight Raytown park shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Raytown park shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

According to the Raytown Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sarah Colman-Livengood Park on reports of someone shooting into residences nearby. After arriving at the scene, the officers were told that a woman had been shot in the park across from the homes reportedly damaged by gunfire. They located a group of people giving first aid to a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, the woman died as a result of the injury.

Upon further investigation, police did find that three houses near the park, as well as the park office building, had been damaged by gunfire. No occupants of the homes or office building were injured in the gunfire.

Police reported seeing two individuals running away from the area after the shooting, but neither were located. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.