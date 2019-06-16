Baked Eggplant Fries with Tzatziki Sauce

For the Eggplant Fries

1 medium eggplant

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten ( to lower cholesterol use egg substitute)

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Pinch salt and pepper

Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cut the eggplant into 1-inch rounds. Sprinkle with salt and set aside for 20 minutes (the eggplant will sweat out any bitterness). Pat dry. Now cut the eggplant slices into even-sized “fries.” Dredge the eggplant fries into the flour. Next, dip them in the eggs, then coat them with a mixture of the breadcrumbs, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper. Prepare a wire rack on top of a baking sheet. Spray the wire rack with olive oil cooking spray. Arrange the eggplant fries on top of the wire rack. Spray the eggplant fries with a little olive oil cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes or until the eggplant fries are golden and crisp.

For dipping sauce

1/2 cucumber, peeled, grated, drained

½ tsp salt

4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled, finely grated or minced

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cups Greek yogurt

1/4 tsp ground pepper

Peel and grate the cucumber. Transfer to a fine mesh strainer over a deep bowl to drain. In one large mixing bowl, place the garlic with remaining 1/2 tsp salt, white vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil. Mix to combine. Add the grated cucumber to the garlic mixture. Stir in the yogurt and white pepper, combine thoroughly. Cover tightly and chill.

Nutritional information per serving: 157 calories; 3.4g Fat (0 saturated fat); 269mg sodium; 21g carbohydrates; 5.3g protein

(Source: adapted from TheMediterraneanDish)