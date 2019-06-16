Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside closed after fire damages kitchen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrons were evacuated from a popular Brookside bar and grill Sunday night after a fire ripped through the kitchen.

Kansas City firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at Charlie Hooper’s around 8:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to some of the kitchen walls until firefighters were able to get it under control. He said a quick respobnse from KCFD was able to save the rest of the restaurant.

There were 20 people inside the restaurant at the time and they were all safely evacuated. There were no injuries to patrons or firefighters.

Walker says Charlie Hooper’s will remain closed until the Kansas City Health Department is able to survey the damage.